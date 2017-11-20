60-year-old fatally shot at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Jackson Police say a man was shot and killed at a South Jackson gas station Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Raymond Rd.

Jackson Police say a 60-year-old man was running away from a man wearing a mask.

Detectives say the victim ran into the gas station where the masked man shot him multiple times with a rifle.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The suspect was also wearing a light-colored shirt, jean pants, and boots.

If you have any information, please call the police.