Christian Services Food Bank to Host Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Christian Services food bank is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday in Hattiesburg.

Jim Prout is the Executive Director of Christian Services here in Hattiesburg. Jim was joined on Monday by dozens of volunteers who were all helping to get the center ready for its annual thanksgiving dinner.

“We got some turkeys, we got 100-plus turkey’s that come in from being cooked over the weekend,” said Prout. “And so we’re breaking those down, cutting them up and getting ready on the turkey side on the giblet gravy side getting ready for tomorrow.”

The dinner starts at 11:30 am and goes until 1:30 pm. Prout says he is looking forward to being able to give back to his community.

“Where I really get excited is why we’re putting that dinner together. I think about the people that are going to come in. That a lot of them are looking for a reason to be thankful,” said Prout.” “And they come in, lost or destitute or just looking for someone to enjoy their time with. And so we’re able to make the dinner, but we’re able to make a situation to show them god’s love and give them a reason to be thankful.”

Jim told WJTV that they have been putting on this Thanksgiving dinner at Christian Services for over 25 years now. All in all, they’re expecting over 2,000 people to show up through their doors tomorrow.