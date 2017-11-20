Mississippi Valley State University not renewing Comegy’s contract

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Valley State University has decided not to renew Head Football Coach Rick Comegy’s contract.

The school issued a news release Monday saying Comegy’s contract ends on December 31 of this here. His contract will not be renewed after this season.

University leaders said Vincent Dancy would serve as the interim coach while they search for the permanent person to fill the position.

Comegy was hired at Mississippi Valley in 2014. Before coaching there, there was the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.