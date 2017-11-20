Crews continue search for 2 men who possibly drowned

Related Coverage Search efforts for two men who drowned in Jackson river are suspended

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Rescue teams and law enforcement officers are still searching for two men who possibly drowned Sunday.

Family members said authorities are looking for 26-year-old Domingo Lorenzo and 16-year-old Pedro Antonio Lorenzo.

Crews spent Sunday looking for the men and suspended the search that evening. They resumed the search Monday morning.

The two men and a 9-year-old boy were out behind the water treatment plant on I-55 South. Authorities said the two men, who are brothers, most likely drowned while fishing in the Pearl River. They went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Rescue teams were able to save a young boy from the bank of the river. He was taken to the hospital.

Multiple agencies are out helping with the search.