Family believes foul play resulted in missing man’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Questions are still surrounding the death of a Jackson man who went missing two weeks before police found his body.

Christopher Sutton’s family reported him missing on October 29th.

On November 15th, police say he was found in a shallow body of water on Fortification Street, near Prentiss Street.

His family held a candle light vigil for him Monday night, but their still looking for closure.

According to the coroner, there was no signs of trauma or injury to his body.

But Sutton’s family thinks there’s foul play in his death.

We spoke to his cousin, who says the family found some of his belongings two days after his body was found and police searched the scene.

“I’m real disappointed with the investigation of this case,” Brandon Dickerson, Sutton’s cousin said.

According to Dickerson, the family found Sutton’s pants, shoes and phone near where his body was found. “Why couldn’t the police see it? Shoes were dry. They weren’t wet. Pants were damp. Phone was in the pants,” Dickerson said.

A JPD spokesperson confirms the family gave them the evidence.

But police still have questions about the origin of the belongings.

We’re also told that officers thoroughly searched the scene on the day he was found.

When asked if it’s possible that someone might have planted the evidence there, WJTV was told that investigators are still working to get answers.

Sutton leaves behind a wife and 5 children.