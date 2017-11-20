Father sentenced to pay nearly $41K in back child support

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Vicksburg father is sentenced to pay nearly $41,000 in back child support after authorities said he failed to make payments for almost two years.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 57-year-old Alan Wayne Osborne pleaded guilty. A judged sentenced him to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended, and seven years supervised probation under the non-adjudication statute.

He will have to pay $40, 925 in back child support, Hood said. He was also ordered to pay a $100 investigative fee to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and a $100 assessment to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Hood said Osborne turned himself in to authorities on July 12 after being indicted by a Warren County grand jury in May on one count of felony non-support of a child.

“This prosecution shows our office’s commitment to Mississippi’s children,” said Attorney General Hood. “Children need the support of both parents, and I thank Judge Chaney for requiring this man to pay back what he legally owes his child.”