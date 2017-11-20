First responders receive ‘Above and Beyond’ award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors awarded a group of first responders who went “Above and Beyond” to help those in the community.

Dozens of people filled the room as the Hinds County Board of Supervisors honored some of our first responders. Six brave men were given award they included firefighters, police officers, and paramedics.

Paramedic Jimmy Miller almost lost his life caring for a patient. His ambulance was heading down I-55 in an ambulance when they were hit by another car, flipping the vehicle on its side.

“We took the first hit,” he said. “That was the last thing I remember. Then we got hit again after we already slid down the interstate.”

The patient was safely strapped in the stretcher and not badly hurt

Miller, on the other hand, was tossed inside the ambulance leaving him with a fractured skull.

“I knew I was hurt, but I wanted to make sure everyone else was ok,” he said.

When help arrived, even with his injuries, Miller still made sure his patient was in good hands. He gave nurses a full report once his patient arrived at the hospital.

“Every single response could be your last,” said Jim Pollard of AMR. “We know that. But we do the work that we do because we love our fellow man.”

Miller says he feels undeserving of the award because he says he was just doing his job.

Three Jackson firefighters were awarded for reviving a patient before paramedics arrived on scene and a JPD officer was recognized for his quick thinking in helping save a young victim who was severely bleeding.