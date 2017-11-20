Jackson Crews Start Work on Collapsed Sewer Line

The city of Jackson started work on a collapsed sewer line that has been a headache for people living around it. The pump on Meadowheights drive is really loud, and it’s been there for close to 8 months. The people living nearby tell us they couldn’t be happier to see the screws finally starting the process of doing repairs

“It shouldn’t take that long. Whatever they’re going to do, I don’t know what they’re going to do, but it doesn’t seem like doing anything,” Homeowner, Dick Johnson said. “We go walking in the neighborhood so we know when we get down there, we say thank goodness that this is not a block up because it really would be a mess.”

The frustration is widespread, but the city says regardless of how it looks, they are working behind the scenes. We talked to ward one councilman Ashby Foote about it last week.

“It’s a collapse sewer line that we are finally getting to the bottom of I think. In the meantime, we have had to bypass the collapsed part of the sewer line with this pump and the rubber hose that goes down to the other part of the sewer system. Obviously, the noise would be very bothersome over 24 hours a day,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Until they could make the necessary fix, the city was forced to add this big blue sewage pump. The smell and the noise have

The city had been in the process of trying to find a company that could handle the work needed. Last week we told you that started the bidding process, and plan to be done by Friday.

When we checked back Monday morning, a crew was already there starting the work.

“We got new leadership in the city, and we have a new director of the public works department, and he’s very conscientious and working hard to try to address the issues. I would ask citizens to hang in there,” Foote said.

The city hopes to have the work done sometime before Christmas. We will have just to keep watching and tracking their progress.