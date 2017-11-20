Man charged with assault after injuring person with pellet rifle

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – A man sustained serious injuries after being shot with a pellet rifle Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on November 18, police responded to the wooded area behind 5696 Hwy 49 in reference to an aggravated assault.

When police arrived, Coby Quintin Butler, says he shot a male in the chest. Butler says the victim was shooting at him, so he shot back.

The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital where officials learned a pellet struck his heart.

Butler was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

At this time the victim is currently in the hospital being treated, and anyone with information is asked to called Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.