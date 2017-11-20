MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a few wanted suspects.
These three people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- 25-year-old Delkedric Richardson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a grand larceny charge.
- 22-year-old Demarkus Henry is wanted for failure to appear in court on an armed robbery charge.
- 22-year-old Dayquan Bush is wanted for aggravated domestic violence.
Anyone who can help authorities find these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
