Regional director criticizes Mississippi economic agency

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A regional economic development director is criticizing the Mississippi agency that seeks to bring jobs to the state.

Joe Max Higgins is chief executive officer of Golden Triangle Development LINK, based in Columbus.

He tells The Commercial Dispatch that he believes Mississippi Development Authority leaders have a combative relationship with local and regional development groups. Higgins says MDA director Glenn McCullough tries to dictate where companies will locate.

The newspaper says McCullough declined its request for an interview. But, MDA spokesman Jeff Rent says companies choose the sites that fit their needs.

Higgins also says Mississippi economic development is hurt by the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag and by a 2016 state law that says employees of government agencies or private businesses can deny services to LGBT people.