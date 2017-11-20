Troopers conduct extra patrols for Thanksgiving enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its  2017 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday.

The extra patrols will start at 6 p.m. and will last until Sunday at midnight.

Troopers will work to reduce traffic crashes by participating in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort.

They will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted drivers through Operation CARE with checkpoints.

During the period in 2016, MHP said they investigated 171 crashes with two fatalities. They also made 67 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

