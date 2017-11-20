West Madison Utility District under boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said the West Madison Utility District issued a boil water notice.

The advisory is for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Madison County.

According to MSDH, this affects 1,287 customers who are served by the West Madison Utility District.

Water system officials said they notified MSDH of a system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Below are some tips.

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.