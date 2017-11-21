Christian Services distribute over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Thanksgiving came early to more than 2,000 people in the Pine Belt area.

The non-profit organization, Christian Services, held its annual Thanksgiving that provides free food to the community.

The aroma of Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, smoked ham, and green beans, filled the kitchen Tuesday morning as hundreds of volunteers prepared for the dinner.

Jim Prout, Executive Director of Christian Services, says the dinner is a time for everyone to come together as a family. He said, “This is like an extended family. In my home we all came together for Thanksgiving, and sat down and enjoyed each other’s company, and that’s exactly what we’re tying to accomplish here.”

A Hattiesburg native says he and his grandmother have enjoyed the Thanksgiving dinners since he was a little kid. He says he’s grateful for Christian Services, “The spirit of the people that’s here. They’re happy to welcome you in, they’re happy for you to be here. They’re speaking and everybody spirit is uplifting.”

Joyce Woullard, from Shady Grove Baptist Church, has volunteered for with Christian Services for the past five years, “We enjoy giving back. It lets us know how blessed we are to be able to come and serve others in our community. So it’s very rewarding.”