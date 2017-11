JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you are looking for something to do on Thanksgiving, why not visit the Jackson Zoo?

Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The zoo staff said they will accept donations throughout the day, but no admission will be charge.

There will also be a bake sale at the Gertrude C Ford Education Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last), and selling handmade ornaments in the gift shop to fund their animal care and enrichment goals.