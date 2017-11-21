Friends of Jackson Homicide Victim React to Tragedy

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — We’re learning more about the man that was killed at a South Jackson gas station Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Raymond Rd.

Jackson Police say Terry Gunn, the 60-year-old victim was trying to get away from a man wearing a mask. He was chased into the store, where he was shot the death in the isle.

“Terry has a lot of friends that love him and care for him. His life is important, it definitely was important to us,” Kelly Irby of Jackson street ministry said.

Gunn was homeless, but we’re told he worked several jobs. He was described as a gentle man of faith, who didn’t mean anyone harm.

The big question now is why anyone would do something like this to him.

“Terry was a selfless person. He was willing to give his time, I would trust family with my family trusted him with my belongings trusted him with my home,” Steve Ingram of the Jackson Street Ministry said.

The suspect was also wearing a light-colored shirt, jean pants, and boots.

If you have any information, please call the police.