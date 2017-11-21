Inmate dies at Mississippi State Penitentiary

By Published:
Marc McGrew (Photo: MDOC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate died Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Marc William McGrew was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was taken there from his cell in Unit 29. The  cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

MDOC said McGrew had been in prison since 2015, serving a total of 15 years.  He was sentenced on Feb. 12, 2015, to 10 years each for aggravated assault and aggravated assault-domestic involvement in Tate County, followed by 10 years each of probation, and on Dec. 8, 2016, to five years for aggravated assault in DeSoto County.

 

 

 

