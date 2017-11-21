JPD conducts Operation Safe Shop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Retail stores will be packed with shoppers from now until the end of the year.

Jackson Police wants to keep consumers safe during the holiday season.

Starting November 23, JPD will start operation Safe Shop. It will last until December 31.

JPD will assign officers throughout the city in various shopping areas. This will also have “blue light” patrol for increased visibility and safety during shopping hours.

Below are some suggestions:

Always be aware of your surroundings. Do not allow cell phones and other electronic devices to distract you.

Park in well-lit areas when possible and try to shop with a buddy or group.

Do not leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Secure your vehicle and do not leave any valuables in plain view.

Do not leave extra keys inside your vehicle. A break-in could become a vehicle theft.

Avoid making multiple trips to and from your vehicle with packages. If you must, try to secure those items in the trunk, when possible.

Do not carry cash or other noticeable valuables in your hand.

Avoid carrying large purses or handbags.

Safeguard your credit or debit card information when checking out.

Look out for fellow shoppers to help keep them safe. If you see suspicious activity or someone in distress, say something.

JPD says If there is no officer nearby and you see something that needs to be reported call 911 immediately then find a safe place to wait for help to arrive.