‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign helps prevent auto burglaries

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — With the holiday season here, many people will be out shopping for their loved ones to get their hands on the best deals.

The Clinton Police Department is sending out a warning to shoppers to lock their doors because thieves are looking for the best deals too.

Clinton PD is pushing awareness through their Lock It or Lose It Campaign.

“When we experience auto burglaries, nine times out of 10 it’s an unlocked vehicle with valuables left in plain sight,” said Clinton Chief Ford Hayman.

Authorities so far this year, said Clinton had had at least 73 auto burglaries. That number is down from the 88 reported in 2016-when the Lock It or Lose It Campaign started.

“We need the doors locked and the valuables stored properly,” he said.

Officers also want everyone to be aware of their surroundings

“If you’re in the neighborhood and you see someone you don’t recognize, and they are in or around a vehicle, and they look out of place, call us,” he said.

Chief Hayman says more officers will be out patrolling the streets.

“We will be patrolling and forcing and ensuring that the citizens and visitors can come into the city of Clinton, shop and have a good time.”

For those who buy local items online, CPD officers a safe exchange location for your purchases. Get more information about the exchange location here.