Pearl woman sentenced for allegedly ingesting opioids while pregnant

Nikki Cox-Musgrove (Photo: Rankin County Jail)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A Pearl woman is sentenced after authorities said she ingested opioids while she was pregnant.

According to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, 29-year-old Nikki Cox-Musgrove was arrested after a month-long drug investigation.

Authorities charged her with five counts of obtaining Xanax by fraud and two counts of child abuse for ingesting opioids while pregnant, causing substantial harm to the child, Director Dowdy said.

MBN said Cox-Musgrove pled guilty to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended and 15 years to serve. She also pled guilty to two counts of child abuse and received a five-year sentence to run concurrent, Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest said.

