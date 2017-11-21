PERS employee accused of embezzlement

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Public Employees’ Retirement System worker is accused of embezzlement.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 31-year-old Amanda Combs of Brandon turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

She was indicted on three counts of embezzlement by a public employee.

Hood said while Combs worked in the payments processing division at the PERS, Combs allegedly redirected $65,000 of retiree and beneficiary payments into her own accounts.

If convicted on all three counts, Combs faces up to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.