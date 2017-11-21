Police: Man allegedly steals more than $1K worth of lumber

Lumber stolen in Pearl
Lumber stolen in Pearl x
Latest Galleries
-
Lumber stolen in Pearl
-
Regional Correctional Facility shakedown
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Justice Department Letter to Jackson
-
Prostitution Solicitation arrests
-
South Mississippi Opioid Arrests
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted person.
Officers said on November 13, a man driving an F-250 or F-350 pulling a flatbed trailer pulled into the lumber loading area of Sutherland’s.
Authorities said the man ordered 66 sheets of plywood. Police said he entered the store and purchased a construction apron. He later returned to the loaded truck and allegedly drove off without paying for the $1,485.54 worth of lumber.
If you can help identify the truck or the man in the photo, Contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.