Police: Man allegedly steals more than $1K worth of lumber

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted person.

Officers said on November 13, a man driving an F-250 or F-350 pulling a flatbed trailer pulled into the lumber loading area of Sutherland’s.

Authorities said the man ordered 66 sheets of plywood. Police said he entered the store and purchased a construction apron. He later returned to the loaded truck and allegedly drove off without paying for the $1,485.54 worth of lumber.

If you can help identify the truck or the man in the photo, Contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.