Preventing Turkey Frying Fires

JACKSON, Miss. – Thanksgiving is right right around the corner and frying a turkey the wrong way can gobble up your home.

While your family is preparing that Thanksgiving feast Jackson fire fighters are gearing up.

“We probably get two to three (calls) maybe five every year,” JFD Special Operations Coordinator, George Horn said.

“They get their grease hot at a good cooking temperature around 350 degrees,” Horn said.

According to FEMA’s U.S. Fire Administration, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.

Last year Jackson saw one house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

“We see people, it’s starting to flame up we see people go grab their water hose and put it out and that just intensifies it,” Horn explained.

Thawing the bird is crucial.

“It’ll cause a violent reaction,” Horn said.

Dropping a frozen turkey in hot grease can instanly bring a big blaze.

“We want you to leave it out at least 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator so it thaws fully,” Horn said.

Too much grease is also problematic.

Horn says don’t fry too close to your home, or on wooden decks.

“Make sure that it’s on a good and level surface of sometimes we’ve seen them actually slide off and fall over,” he said.

The bottomline…don’t wing it when you fry that turkey.

For more information click here.