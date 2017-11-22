Armed robbers target Auto Zone in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two robbers got away with a cash register drawer at a local Auto Zone.

A Jackson Police spokesperson says the armed robbery happened just after 8:00 p.m., at the McDowell Road location.

Both men had handguns, and ordered customers to the floor.

They were wearing dark colored clothing with dark colored masks.

The robbers got away on foot.

Police say there are surveillance cameras, but it is unknown at this point if the robbery was captured.

No one was injured during the incident.