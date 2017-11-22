Community rallies behind 22-year-old diagnosed with aggressive form of brain cancer

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The day before Thanksgiving, dozens of people came out to donate blood to a 22-year-old woman diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Kechaunna Gaddis says her life was flipped upside down when she was diagnosed with brain cancer just two months ago.

On Wednesday her church, Belmont Baptist church in Raymond held a blood drive to help Gaddis through this difficult time.

“Without them I don’t know where I would be at right now because I’ve been so sick and without a job and a lot of things have been happening the last few months and without them I don’t know I just appreciate them coming out and donating,” Gaddis said.

If you’re interested in helping out the Gaddis family you can still do so. On Monday the Woolfolk Building will lend their parking lot to Mississippi Blood Services from 11 AM- 4PM for anyone willing to donate blood to Gaddis. The address is 501 N West St. Jackson, MS 39201.

If you can’t donate blood then you can help by visiting the Belmont Baptist church where they are collecting money for the family.