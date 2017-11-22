Deadly motorcyle crash in Madison

By Published:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Madison Police responded to a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Officers said the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Around 6:12 p.m., first responders went to the East Frontage Road of Interstate 55 just south of Madison Avenue to respond to the crash.

Authorities said the driver was traveling northbound on the East Frontage Road when he lost control and hit the curb. The motorcycle slid into the median between northbound I-55 and the east Frontage Road.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

