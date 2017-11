JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight.

Authorities went to Northside Drive near Livingston Road just before 12:30 a.m.

JPD said a silver car headed east was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

The car flipped and hit a pole.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital; the passenger died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.