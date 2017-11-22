Former NFL players serve meals at Gateway Rescue Mission

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some former athletes served more than 300 meals at the Gateway Rescue Mission Wednesday.

A group of retired NFL players put on gloves and hair nets to serve up a hot meal for those at the mission.

“I’m from Jackson and a lot of these guys coming in we know them. And you know as soon as they walk through the door they holler Vernon Perry, or they call my nickname and just hearing those guys say that and remember us it’s a wonderful thing, and just being able to give back,” Vernon Perry said.

This is the fourth year the former players have served. They said it wouldn’t be the last.

