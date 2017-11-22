Hattiesburg Thanksgiving Travel Could Be Hindered By Highway 49 Road Work

If you are one of the 51 million people AAA expects to be traveling this holiday season, you can most likely pencil yourself in to be sitting in some sort of traffic.

That includes if you are taking Highway 49 South to the coast from the Hattiesburg area.

From Camp Shelby to Brooklyn, there has been construction going on to fix five different bridges on Highway 49.

Gabe Faggard is the District Construction Engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Faggard says that if you do plan on traveling south for the holidays, expect some delays if you’re taking Highway 49.

“There is the expectation that there will be some delays in those areas as folks leave the Hattiesburg area heading south toward the coast,” said Faggard. “But we encourage folks to give themselves a little extra time when they leave to head that way.”

Faggard says that MDOT urges all drivers to stay alert while driving this holiday season, especially on Highway 49 near the road-work.

“Our message is to stay alert. There’s not only road work that you could encounter but this time of year deer are likely to be out in the early and late hours of the day and especially at night. So take those extra precautions.”

MDOT officials told WJTV that construction on these bridges going southbound from Hattiesburg to the coast on Highway 49 will continue into late 2018, so so you can expect delays all throughout the holiday season with only one lane being open.