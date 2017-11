HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Hazlehurst authorities are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night.

Authorities said two people came into the Bozeman Chevron and made the cashier leave from the back of the store and give them the cash in the register.

They said the robbers left the store on foot.

The robbery happened around 9:20 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the robbery, contact authorities.