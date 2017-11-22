Jackson police investigate shooting on University Boulevard

WJTV Staff Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is wounded, and Jackson Police are investigating after a shooting on University Boulevard.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m., near the Family Dollar store, according to authorities.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm.

According to JPD, the victim told officers that he had been shot behind a nearby church, and walked down the street to the store to get help.

Officers could not locate the primary scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s