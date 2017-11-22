Jackson police investigate shooting on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is wounded, and Jackson Police are investigating after a shooting on University Boulevard.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m., near the Family Dollar store, according to authorities.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm.

According to JPD, the victim told officers that he had been shot behind a nearby church, and walked down the street to the store to get help.

Officers could not locate the primary scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers.