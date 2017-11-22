MDOT to stop interstate roadwork for Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will hold off on roadwork during the Thanksgiving holiday.

MDOT said drivers will notice fewer travel delays due to construction as they suspend all interstate and four-lane highway work in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

Construction crews will stop work requiring lane closures beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Monday, November 27, at 6 a.m.

“While we are suspending work statewide, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “These lanes closures are there to protect motorists, and we urge drivers to treat these areas as active work zones.”

Drivers are urged to continue to pay attention to work zones, which can present unfamiliar driving patterns. Be sure to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, and always avoid distracted driving.

“MDOT wants to make travel safe and convenient for the public this holiday weekend,” McGrath said. “While our construction crews won’t be working, we will be putting additional effort into monitoring the state’s highways to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the holiday weekend safely.”