Missing child alert for Jordan Thompson

BOLIVER CO. — Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding 15-year-old Jordan Nicole Thompson of Bolivar County.

Thompson was last seen Tuesday on Highway 61 near the Boyle Community.

She was wearing a maroon Mississippi State University shirt, blue jeans, a pink shirt and a dark blue North Face jacket.

Officials say she was traveling with a white man in a gray or silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If you have any information that can help find Thompson call the Bolivar County Sheriff’s department at 662-843-5378.