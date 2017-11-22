Mississippi couple wins contest that will help pay adoption fees

By Published:
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew and Virginia Alexander

MEADVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) –  A Mississippi couple competing in a contest that would help them fund their adoption has won the contest.

Matthew and Virginia Alexander plan to adopt a child from Bulgaria.

The couple participated in a nationwide contest through a fundraising ministry called Fund The Nations.

Whoever had to most votes will get help paying or their adoption fees.

Wednesday, the Alexanders were announced as the winners. They had over 19,700 votes.

Fund the Nations says the T-shirt sales that help fund the adoption are low. If Anyone wants to help out further, go to the website and buy a “Be the Village” T-shirt! The profits go towards the Alexander adoption.

 

