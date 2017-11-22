Mississippi flag ordered back up at Ocean Springs City Hall

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi state flag with the Confederate battle emblem will be flown again at Ocean Springs City Hall.

The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 on Tuesday to require flying the flag at City Hall and other city buildings, capping months of debate. The flag had been absent from city buildings for years until Mayor Shea Dobson ordered it be put back up when the Republican took office in July. Dobson then removed the flag last week, deeming it a distraction after many residents called it racist.

The Sun Herald reports the decision was met with widespread disapproval from audience members. City Election Commissioner Robert Smith resigned, calling the vote “deplorable.”

Mississippi’s flag is the last state banner to feature the Confederate emblem.