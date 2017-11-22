University Wellness Center Madison location closing at the end of the month

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The University Wellness Center Madison location is closing at the end of the month.

The center sent letters to members to update them on the status of finding a new location.

University Wellness Madison will close effective end of business Thursday, Nov. 30.

Members were notified a few weeks ago that they decided not to renew the center’s lease at its current location and were looking for another place to locate nearby. They said their efforts to relocate the operation were unsuccessful.

The staff says members who want to transfer their membership to either the Brandon or Flowood locations should contact the Lakeland Wellness Center; otherwise, no action is necessary.