What’s Working: Jacob’s Ladder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — For years, hand painted ceramics have helped the Mustard Seed raise money to care for adults with developmental disabilities.

Now, Jacob’s Ladder in Vicksburg has fired up a kiln of its own.

Looking for a Christmas gift you’ll feel great about giving? You might want to check out Jacobs Ladder. It’s located on Harrison Street in Vicksburg.

Think of it as Santa’s Workshop down South.

“They do love it. The come to school with a smile on their face every day,” Rebecca Busby said, director of Jacob’s Ladder.

Since our last visit, Jacob’s Ladder has its kiln up and running. It sits in its own room, filled with filled with ceramic angels, Christmas ornaments, magnetic Mississippi and more. Wednesdays and Thursdays are painting days. Volunteers from Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg help guide the brushes.

“If they want to add polka dots, we help them add polka dots. If they want to add a stencil, we help them add a stencil. If they want to leave it plain, they can absolutely leave it plain,” Busby said.

Names and the Jacob’s Ladder symbol are added to the bottom of every piece. Some of the glazes change color when they’re fired.

“For them, it translates into, ‘Oh wow, look at that. Look what my design turned into!’ ”

A generous woman donated the kiln, and a grant from United Way helped get the operation up and firing. Money raised from ceramic sales stays right here at Jacob’s Ladder. The store is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Sales have been brisk.

Jacob’s Ladder will also have a booth at Holly Days. That’s coming up December 7th on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation in Vicksburg. Helping those who help themselves.

Jacob’s Ladder receives no government funding. Students do pay tuition, but Jacob’s Ladder relies heavily on donations.