1 dead from apparent opioid overdose in Raymond

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said a 37-year-old died from an apparent opioid overdose in Raymond.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating the death.

First responders were called to Justin Lane around 9:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of these type calls in the metro area”, said Major Pete Luke. “Stricter regulations and having available treatment for users is crucial.”

The sheriff’s department said the coroner has been notified to assist in this case.

