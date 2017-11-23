Bubbles with Bully

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Before game day, it’s grooming day for Bully.

Mississippi State’s mascot is cared for by Lisa Pritchard.

Being a clean pup is part of his job.

“And I know that part of this process is getting him ready for all of his fans.”

Pritchard said Bully enjoys it.

“He actually is in Heaven,” she said. “He loves to be rubbed on. It’s like a massage, a wet massage.”

She enjoys it as well.

“I mean we live together, we hang out together., we sleep together, but this is just special.”