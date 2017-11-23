Family Dollar on Nakoma Drive robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers went to the Family Dollar on Nakoma Drive to investigate a robbery Wednesday night.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said three men wearing mask armed with guns went into the store just before 8:30 p.m. The robbers made the customers move to one side of the store.

One of the robbers allegedly went behind the counter and took the cash drawer.

The three men then left the store running west.

The store has surveillance and investigators are attempting to review the footage.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police.