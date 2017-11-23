Family Dollar on Nakoma Drive robbed

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officers went to the Family Dollar on Nakoma Drive to investigate a robbery Wednesday night.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said three men wearing mask armed with guns went into the store just before 8:30 p.m. The robbers made the customers move to one side of the store.

One of the robbers allegedly went behind the counter and took the cash drawer.

The three men then left the store running west.

The store has surveillance and investigators are attempting to review the footage.

This investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s