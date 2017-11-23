Fieldhouse for the Homeless hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Fieldhouse for the Homeless fed over 100 people at its annual Thanksgiving lunch.

Cynthia Young with Fieldhouse, says each year volunteers from all over the community contribute tons of food and helping hands.

For many, Thanksgiving can be a difficult time, but with the help of Fieldhouse and volunteers, Fieldhouse members get to cope through unity.

“They suffer from depression, and it’s not a happy season for them, but we bring joy and love. The people in the community make it possible,” Cynthia said.

With just a simple flyer posted on Facebook, this Thanksgiving, the Fieldhouse’s kitchen was filled with the aromas of turkey, yams, collard greens, and pecan pie.

Volunteer Girl Scout Elizabeth says she’s grateful she can help, and learn what it means to give back.

She said, “I think it’s very helpful and I think it’s amazing to help people who don’t have a lot of money, or who can’t buy food.”