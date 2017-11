RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Before eating the traditional Thanksgiving meals, some runners got up early Thursday morning to complete an 8K.

Fleet Feet Sports in Ridgeland held the event to promote fitness.

Racers were excited to get out and to do something other than sitting around at home for the holiday.

There was also a Turkey Trot Walk after the run.

Some runners and walkers got prizes for participating.