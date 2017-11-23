Free Thanksgiving meal served at Edwards Headstart Cafeteria

By Published:

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — Thanksgiving dinner will be served to the community at the Edwards Headstart Cafeteria.

This is the 20th year for the event.

We’re told that organizers Fannie Wilson and Shirley Jerks came up with the idea to assist others in need and for those who are not able to get a Thanksgiving meal for the holiday. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Teams will also take meals to senior citizens in the Edwards community who are not able to come and pick up a plate.

The headstart is located at 105 Williamson Avenue in Edwards.

Get more information by calling (601) 720-2572.

