Groups team up to help feed those in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Masonic Lodge Chapter 714 teamed up with the Order of the Eastern Star to help give food to those in need.

This is the fifth year the group has held the event.

Organizers said the goal is to help people remember those that may not have access to a Thanksgiving meal.

“Giving back to the community to help people that are less fortunate as us,” said Terome Mixom. We’ve all been blessed to be out here and work and eat good. so we wanted to give these guys and these ladies a chance to have the holiday cheer like us along with our families.”