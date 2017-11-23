Jail guard behind bars for attempting to take drugs into detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County officials have arrested a jail guard and accused him of trying to take drugs and other contraband into the Raymond Detention Center.

29-year-old Marcus Jackson is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility.

Deputies found multiple cell phones, spice, Xanax, PCP, and tobacco.

Jackson had only been working at the jail for about a month.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says that other arrests are possible.