Mississippi on the list of most tax-friendly states for retirees

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –A recent study lists Mississippi fourth on the list of the most tax-friendly states for retirees.

Kiplinger.com’s 2017 analysis shows the 10 states that impose the lowest taxes on retirees.

According to the analysis, Kiplinger prepared a sample tax return for a hypothetical couple with income from Social Security, a private pension, $5,000 in dividends, and a required minimum withdrawal from an individual retirement account.

Kiplinger says Mississippi was ranked fourth on the list for several reasons: Social Security benefits exempt from state income tax, excluding withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k) plans and other tax perks!

Read the full list here:

  1. Wyoming
  2. Alaska
  3. South Dakota
  4. Mississippi
  5. Florida
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Nevada
  8. New Hampshire
  9. Kentucky
  10. Georgia

Get more information on Kiplinger.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s