Mississippi on the list of most tax-friendly states for retirees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –A recent study lists Mississippi fourth on the list of the most tax-friendly states for retirees.

Kiplinger.com’s 2017 analysis shows the 10 states that impose the lowest taxes on retirees.

According to the analysis, Kiplinger prepared a sample tax return for a hypothetical couple with income from Social Security, a private pension, $5,000 in dividends, and a required minimum withdrawal from an individual retirement account.

Kiplinger says Mississippi was ranked fourth on the list for several reasons: Social Security benefits exempt from state income tax, excluding withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k) plans and other tax perks!

Read the full list here:

Wyoming Alaska South Dakota Mississippi Florida Pennsylvania Nevada New Hampshire Kentucky Georgia

Get more information on Kiplinger.com

RT @Kiplinger: These 10 U.S. states impose the lowest taxes on retirees, according to our exclusive 2017 analysis of state taxes. https://t.co/KBO8fu18eP pic.twitter.com/HuecrGOYsX — Sandra Block (@sandyblock) November 16, 2017