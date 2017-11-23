Mississippi on the list of most tax-friendly states for retirees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –A recent study lists Mississippi fourth on the list of the most tax-friendly states for retirees.
Kiplinger.com’s 2017 analysis shows the 10 states that impose the lowest taxes on retirees.
According to the analysis, Kiplinger prepared a sample tax return for a hypothetical couple with income from Social Security, a private pension, $5,000 in dividends, and a required minimum withdrawal from an individual retirement account.
Kiplinger says Mississippi was ranked fourth on the list for several reasons: Social Security benefits exempt from state income tax, excluding withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k) plans and other tax perks!
Read the full list here:
- Wyoming
- Alaska
- South Dakota
- Mississippi
- Florida
- Pennsylvania
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- Kentucky
- Georgia