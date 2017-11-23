Pike County credit card fraud investigation

By Published:

 

Credit Card Fraud Investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in a credit card fraud investigation.

Authorities posted photos of the people they are looking for on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said the card numbers were used on October 31 at Wizard’s Electronics in Summit.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet Impala with aftermarket wheels and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this crime, call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s