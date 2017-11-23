Pike County credit card fraud investigation

Credit Card Fraud Investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in a credit card fraud investigation.

Authorities posted photos of the people they are looking for on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said the card numbers were used on October 31 at Wizard’s Electronics in Summit.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet Impala with aftermarket wheels and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this crime, call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.