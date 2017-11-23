Progress being made at Brandon Amphitheater construction site

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Brandon Amphitheater Twitter page

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Progress is moving along at the Brandon Amphitheater construction site.

The City of Brandon retweeted a photo of the current construction. The chairs are being staged and are ready to be installed on the upper level.

Crews started working in 2016 on the $15 million project. Brandon leaders said it would be funded by the city’s 2 percent food and beverage tax.

The Quarry Trail Park will be located off Boyce Thompson Drive.

It will hold a baseball facility, the Brandon amphitheater, and miles of trails. The facility is expected to be open in 2018.

Get more information about the facility on its website.

