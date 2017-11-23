Protect and Serve: Edwards Police Chief Serves Restaurant Customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Every day they protect and serve, but today it was all about serving. The police chief in Edwards spent his Thanksgiving giving back to Hinds County citizens.

It’s one of the smallest police forces in the metro area, but today Edwards police put on a big showing of love and support.

“You know this is what we do; we protect and serve. Not so much protect today, more serving today. We are serving meals here. Just helping wait for the tables, clear tables just great people here on Thanksgiving Day,” Edwards Police Chief Torrence Mayfield said.

Mayfield rolled up his sleeves to serve people eating at the Piccadilly restaurant in Jackson Thanksgiving morning. The customers made their selections and were greeted by the town’s top cop, as he took their trays and helped them find a seat.

“A lot of people they see officers in uniform where there’s police her uniform, and I always walk up to you and thank you for the job you’re doing so it’s not that I’m doing for that I’m just coming out here to serve,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield says with all the negative attitudes towards law enforcement lately, this is just one way to try to change some minds.

“In law enforcement, we are here to serve and show a different side of us. The street side you see sometimes has a negative effect, so you put a spin on it when you come out here, and I can see the other side of you. There’s a compassion because behind everyone wears a uniform,” Mayfield said.

