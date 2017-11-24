1 arrested after bomb theats made in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities arrested a man who they said is connected to a series of bomb threats made in Greenwood.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ottowa Anderson of Belzoni is charged with eight counts of false reporting of explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

Greenwood Police Chief Raymond Moore said the threats were called into the Milwaukee Tool Plant in Greenwood.

Anderson is being held at the Leflore County Jail on $10,000 bond per count, a total of $80,000. Each count carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“We do not take incidents like this lightly, which is evident by the amount of resources we devoted to making this arrest,” Chief Moore said. “These types of events take a huge toll not only the businesses but the entire community as a whole.”

The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi’s Fourth Circuit Court District Attorney, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, the US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the US Marshal Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney’s Office, assisted Greenwood Police with the investigation.